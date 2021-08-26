Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $2,846.02. 29,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,605.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,843.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.