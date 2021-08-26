Alvin Gerald Libin Buys 3,376 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Shares of REPX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

