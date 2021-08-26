AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.77. 1,637,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,311,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.