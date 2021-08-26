American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 93,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

