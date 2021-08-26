American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for about 3.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.67% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. 526,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.