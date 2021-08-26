American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 4,609 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAT stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

