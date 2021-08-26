American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.11. 41,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,836. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

