American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.15.
AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
NYSE:AXP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
