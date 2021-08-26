American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $383.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

