American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,066. The stock has a market cap of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Software stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

