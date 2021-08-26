American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,066. The stock has a market cap of $781.21 million, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Software stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

