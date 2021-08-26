American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Trading Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) rose 8.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Get American Software alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.04 million, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.50.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.