American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in American Tower by 4,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in American Tower by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $282.90 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

