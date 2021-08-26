American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AWK opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

