Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,084 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 930,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.30. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.