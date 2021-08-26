Americana Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

