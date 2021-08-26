Americana Partners LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 18,087,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,548,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

