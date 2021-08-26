Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,672,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

