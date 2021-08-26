Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.37. 4,442,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

