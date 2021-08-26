Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 1,191,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.