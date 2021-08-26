AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

