Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.