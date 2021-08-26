Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,722 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $177.35. 96,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

