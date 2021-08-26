Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,950 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 159,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

