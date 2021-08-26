Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.62. 63,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

