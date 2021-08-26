Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.82. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.22. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

