Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Criteo posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $38.31 on Monday. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

