Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

DY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 230,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

