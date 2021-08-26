Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.06. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NDSN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,550. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $235.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 56.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.