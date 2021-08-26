Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

