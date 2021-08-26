Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.42). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $639.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

