Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

