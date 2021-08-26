Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

