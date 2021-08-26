Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNL. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

