Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $883.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $876.10 million to $897.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 250,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,575. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

