Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.00. 27,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 745.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.37. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $627.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

