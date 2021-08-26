Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.92. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

