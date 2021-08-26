Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $8.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,477. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

