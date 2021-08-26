Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

