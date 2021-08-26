Analysts Set 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

QFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

