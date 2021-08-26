Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$118.90

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$107.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.38. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

