Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Target Price at C$3.70

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.15. 17,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,886. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

