Analysts Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT at $1.43

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

