Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $49.75

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 213,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,119. Corteva has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

