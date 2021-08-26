Analysts Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $447.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

