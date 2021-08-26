Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS: ERFSF) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/11/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/6/2021 – Eurofins Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating.

7/9/2021 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ERFSF traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86. Eurofins Scientific SE has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

