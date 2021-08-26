Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. "

8/24/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating.

8/17/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Portman Ridge Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

