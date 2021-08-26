Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Fusion Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.61 $535.88 million $3.50 6.28 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.45% 56.24% 21.41% Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.30%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

