Analyzing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.13 $1.33 billion $2.64 14.95 agilon health $1.22 billion 11.55 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 11 6 0 2.28 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.