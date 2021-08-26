Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen Buys 2,000 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 334 ($4.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.48.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
